Retrofitting timber frames is indeed possible!

Many people believe that retrofitting timber frames isn’t possible. Eversure Double Glazing is here to debunk this myth and explain how we can bring your wooden windows alive!

It is indeed possible to retain your timber windows and retrofit double glazing without having to change your wooden frames. The Eversure approach means that we will use your existing timber frames and fit our double glazing solution into them. This approach results in high performing windows that will keep your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer months, without the need to perform invasive renovations.

The combination of double glazing and timber frames is also a great way to control condensation in your customer’s home, reduce moisture on the interior, and improve air quality due to better insulation performance. Using this approach ensures that customers retain the natural character and aesthetic of their homes and don’t need to compromise on look and style.

