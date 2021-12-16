Top five things to see and do in Nelson this summer with the award-winning luxury South Island motel Century Park Motor Lodge.

Nelson has so much to offer this summer. Whether you’re a newcomer or a returning visitor, there’s always something to do in our beautiful little town says the award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge.

Hike Through A National Park

Nelson is a central hub to three of New Zealand’s best national parks. Abel Tasman National Park, Kahurangi National Park and the Nelson Lakes National Park are all on your doorstep in Nelson and each offers something a little bit special. Offering incredible views of lush landscapes, summer is perfect for exploring this natural wonderland.

Ride Along Tasman's Great Taste Trail

Tasman's Great Taste Trail is a multi-day loop around the beautiful Nelson Tasman region. Take the scenic route and discover spectacular vineyards, breweries, eateries, and art galleries located in some of the most charming settings you’ll see in New Zealand. “There is both bike hire and shuttle services so you can explore as much of the trail as you want to,” says Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

Visit Te Waikoropupū Springs

Visit as the largest freshwater springs in New Zealand, and the largest coldwater springs in the Southern Hemisphere - Te Waikoropupū Springs. This wahi tapu (sacred place) has some of the clearest water ever measured. Although you cannot swim in the springs, you can check out the community of eels and native fish can be seen swimming around underneath the bubbly surface.

Go Kayaking

Take to the water and explore the stunning Nelson coastline by kayak. You can go at it by yourself by hiring a sea kayak from a local provider or by joining a guided tour with an experienced guide. “Across the region, there is a range of different kayak tours for a range of abilities and different sights to see,” adds Stacie. The Abel Tasman National Park on a multi-day trip is a popular choice.

Go Cave Exploring

Did you know that Golden Bay is home to an assortment of exciting cave systems to explore? The Ngarua Caves at the summit of Takaka Hill with its abundance of stalagmites and stalactites is a great day out for the whole family. Known as ‘geological eye candy’ Rawhiti Cave is a two-hour return walk that will let you explore some of the most varied limestone entrance and twilight zone flora of any cave in New Zealand.

