Progressive Office have been designing and building offices for over 30 years and have the experience to deliver projects on time and on budget every time. Our in-house design team will work with you to create balanced and aesthetic solutions for your space and people requirements and then provide a total project-managed plan from inception to completion.
Our licensed trades are all covered by relevant contracts insurance
We will arrange any necessary building permits
We design and provide plans and 3D renders for your project
Our one-stop project management will cover all your fit-out requirements including:
Fully qualified trades
Project management
Full layouts & design service
Large range or custom manufactured designs
Experienced professionals offer full support
Internal wall /partition construction
Electrical/Data
Plumbing
Floor coverings
Mechanical