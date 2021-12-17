Progressive Office have been designing and building offices for over 30 years and have the experience to deliver projects on time and on budget every time. Our in-house design team will work with you to create balanced and aesthetic solutions for your space and people requirements and then provide a total project-managed plan from inception to completion.

Our licensed trades are all covered by relevant contracts insurance

We will arrange any necessary building permits

We design and provide plans and 3D renders for your project

Our one-stop project management will cover all your fit-out requirements including:

Fully qualified trades

Project management

Full layouts & design service

Large range or custom manufactured designs

Experienced professionals offer full support

Internal wall /partition construction

Electrical/Data

Plumbing

Floor coverings

Mechanical