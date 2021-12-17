Tradify vs Fergus vs iTrade: NZ Job Management Software for Tradesmen

App Review
New Zealand has developed world-leading job management software for tradesmen including electricians, heat pump installers, plumbers, painters, locksmiths, and so on.
Tradify, Fergus, and iTrade have all been developed in New Zealand by experienced and qualified tradesman and are also popular in Australia and the United Kingdom. They are all, to one degree or another, similar apps with similar features.
This makes the comparison interesting.
Tradify vs Fergus vs iTrade: Features
The three apps all offer features you would expect of an app for tradesmen. With Fergus, some of the features are only available in the higher pricing plans, or as add-ons:
iTrade have additional features not available on Tradify or Fergus
Given the similarity in features, let’s compare ease of use, scalability and price.
Tradify vs Fergus vs iTrade: Ease of use
All three apps achieve high scores for ease of use, with some users commenting that Tradify can become very slow at times, which can cause frustration.
iTrade make the claim that their app is the easiest to use job management software on the market. Customer testimonials certainly indicate that this could be true.
Some of iTrade’s customers have switched from alternative apps, and love how easy iTrade is to work with. They also love the amount of time they save due to its functionality.
Tradify vs Fergus vs iTrade: Scalability
Scalability is a significant factor in this comparison.
The ability of iTrade to grow with the company is unparalleled in this comparison.
Tradify vs Fergus vs iTrade: Cost
Price is perhaps the biggest differentiator in this comparison.
Tradify
All features, all the time. Free set-up assistance
$39 per user, per month.
Tradify have expressed this in a clear and compelling manner which is easy to understand and implement.
Fergus
Three pricing levels.
Other features are only available on the $60 plan and cost extra, including job sign-offs, certificates, and custom forms.
Although this scheme is a bit more complicated, Fergus have plenty of customers who seem happy with this arrangement.
iTrade
That is exceptional value for money! This pricing structure certainly makes it easy for tradies just starting out, as well as large corporate trade companies.
Looking at these prices you could be forgiven for thinking it is a lite version. But iTrade is not a cutdown or basic system by any means.
Although iTrade job management software has been designed to look very simple, very logical and easy to follow, those that want to can drill down into all the various module options and make full use of the many high end features.
