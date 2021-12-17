LeaderBrand's pioneering spirit shines through on new website, designed by Chemistry and development agency Osynlig

From garden gate to dinner plate, LeaderBrand’s new website has been purpose-built for rich storytelling and industry updates - highlighting the brand’s pioneering spirit and Whānau values.

Designed by Chemistry and brought to life with in-house development agency Osynlig, the new website targets consumers, industry and Government with topics ranging from sustainability right through to recipes and LeaderBrand’s vision for the future of farming in New Zealand.

Chemistry’s Business Director, Sarah Atkinson, says the team was tasked with overhauling the website in mid-2020 to bring LeaderBrand’s core family values and commitment to sustainability to the forefront of its communications.

“The old website was dated and lacked modern functionality resulting in a poor user experience.

Recognising the need for world-class UX, we partnered with Osynlig to bring to life a rich digital experience that leaves users with a better understanding of who LeaderBrand is and why they are a cut above the rest.”

Working together in a series of sprints over a 12-week period, Chemistry and Osynlig brought LeaderBrand’s vision to life – designing an initial prototype and then creating over 50 unique pages to meet the launch date of December 7th, 2021.

“At LeaderBrand, family and whānau really does make us and underpins everything we do, so it was essential to showcase this, not only through our produce and branding but our communications too.

Chemistry did an outstanding job with the overhaul of our website – really catching who we are, what we do and how we’re farming for a healthy future,” says Brooke Walker, LeaderBrand Marketing

The new release features unique storytelling navigation, rich video content, a client-friendly and future-proof CMS, recipe hub and a new stories hub.

Chemistry’s Managing Partner Penny Wolhuter says this is just the beginning of LeaderBrand’s brand evolution.

“LeaderBrand has worked hard to simplify its messaging and content through the website and brand communications.

Where they stand today is just as strong as they have ever been, and it’s exciting to see the team continue their growth as New Zealand's leading horticulture business.”

Whilst the website officially launched on December 7th, release 2 and 3 will move forward in 2022 and will build on the current functionality including the release of a job application portal, further storytelling pages and additional functionality to the popular recipe hub.

CREDITS:

Website: https://www.leaderbrand.co.nz/

Clients: Justin Alblas, Marketing Manager and Brooke Walker, Marketing Coordinator

Art Director: Greg Wylie

Copywriter: Amelia Petrovich

Managing Partner: Penny Wolhuter

Business Director: Sarah Atkinson

Account Executive: Tori Rogers

Designer: Paolo Alinea

Development Agency: Osynlig

ENDS