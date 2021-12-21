Hamilton Builders Urban Homes Add High Quality, Low Maintenance Townhouses

HAMILTON

Hamilton builders Urban Homes have recently announced their new range of townhouses, showcasing the best in low-maintenance contemporary design, for easy and convenient living in a community-style environment.

Award-winning master builders, Urban Homes, have added a range of townhouse and land packages for sale in desirable, inner-city locations close to local amenities, schools, parks, gardens, and public transport.

Their Urban Living range of high quality, low maintenance townhouses have been thoughtfully designed for people with busy lives. The townhouses are stylish and sophisticated, low maintenance, lock up and leave with a 10% deposit and finance opportunities through our Smartkey plan making it super attractive for buyers.



Townhouse and land packages are currently available in the following two locations.

28 May St, Hamilton East

Uniquely placed for work and recreation, this central Hamilton East location is within walking distance to Waikato University and local bus stops with popular eateries, parks and gardens, local shopping precincts, and access to main arterial roads at your doorstep.

The townhouses will feature 2.44m stud height throughout, brick and axon panel exterior cladding, double glazed aluminium joinery, and Gas Infinity hot water system. Bosch appliances will feature in the kitchen and the bathrooms will enjoy designer quality bathroom fittings. The Hamilton builders also offer MBA’s 10-year Master Builders Guarantee.

Urban Homes have five townhouse and land packages available inHamilton East.

Aurora Lot 2004 – Hamilton

Located in Hamilton’s newest growth area, Peacocke, Aurora will adopt best-practice urban design and place focus on retention of the area’s natural features.

This sought-after location has excellent connectivity to the wider Peacocke area with cycleways, walkways, pedestrian bridges, green spaces and reserves and a neighbourhood centre complete with shops and cafes a snapshot of offerings at your doorstep.

Born from the philosophy of affordability meets opportunity, Aurora will present a brighter way to celebrate life’s milestones, connect with nature and watch your family grow

Urban Homes have seven townhouse and land packages at Aurora.