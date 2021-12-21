Adding Coffee To The Festive Season Makes It Just That Much Better

As any coffee lover will tell you, coffee just makes things better. Waking up, working, hanging out with friends – whatever the event, adding coffee is almost always guaranteed to turn even already good things into something more special. It’s no wonder, then, that New Zealand has a world class coffee culture.

Not only do we have some of the best baristas in the world, but we can also claim the flat white as our own. As we enter the festive season, it stands to reason that including coffee as part of our celebrations will make them that much more exciting – even if we’re still dealing with the restrictions and ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And while much of the world is bundling up for their winter festivities, we know that just because our weather is heating up, that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy one of our nation’s most favoured drinks. Thanks to coffee’s versatility, it can not only be drunk hot or cold, but can even be included in various recipes – many of which are ideal for this time of year. From sprinkling a few coffee granules over ice cream to mixing cold brew with condense milk before freezing to make ice pops, there are many coffee-based summer desserts to choose from. Iced mochas, coffee milkshakes, and even coffee-based cocktails are also all excellent choices for cold drinks on hotter days.

There’s also no reason why we can’t continue drinking hot coffee. Cappuccinos, straight-up black, lattes, or any other number of ways of making coffee can all result in wonderfully festive drinks – especially if you add a dash of cinnamon or rum. So, whether you prefer coffee beans, coffee pods, or coffee grounds, there really is a myriad of ways to add coffee joy to this season.