The family owned and operated Hamilton Bakery, The Grumpy Baker, is serving up tasty treats and delicious food that is perfect for any occasion.

The friendly and talented team at The Grumpy Baker create handcrafted, freshly baked bread, pies, pretzels, sweet treats, rolls and wraps.

“We share our love and passion for baking through each item we create at The Grumpy Baker,” comments The Grumpy Baker himself, Brent Hughes. Their recipes are designed, handcrafted, and baked with no shortcuts.

The Grumpy Baker is famous for its wonderful sourdough bread. “Our flavorful loaves of bread are handmade using traditional bulk fermentation methods, you can taste the difference,” says Brent. Baked in a way that brings out all its flavours, these loaves are truly something special.

You'll love the scrumptious Ciabatta, Baguette and Swiss Sourdough baked fresh daily. The rest of the range is available on rotation.

Come try the best pies in town. These pastry delights are quickly getting a cult following among locals. “We have several varieties available and are always creating new ones,” adds Brent. All of their pies are made following their award-winning recipes and use only the best ingredients.

The fresh baked Turkish bread and tasty rolls are filled with fresh and yummy ingredients. Perfect for a quick lunch, these gourmet rolls and wraps are a great addition to any lunch break or picnic.

Got a sweet tooth? Then you will be in heaven at the Grumpy Baker! Freshly baked donuts with fresh cream and a range of other fillings, cheesecakes, slices and biscuits are all offered at the Grumpy Baker.

Need a caffeine pick-me-up? The Grumpy Baker serves smooth quality barista brew with freshly roasted beans from Havana Coffee Works. From the classic New Zealand flat white to the sweetly infused mochaccino, you can get all your favourites at The Grumpy Baker

After you bite into your first tasty and fresh treat from the Grumpy Baker, you will understand why we have they have so many loyal customers who keep coming back for more!

The skilled team at The Grumpy Baker make bread, pastries and products by hand, from scratch and using techniques passed down from a generation of bakers while adding some delicious modern twists.

The skilled team at The Grumpy Baker make fresh, flavourful products by hand from scratch.

They are proud to use techniques and recipes that have been passed down through generations of bakers, while adding their own delicious, modern twists.

Warm, soft and always satisfying, the bakery treats on offer from The Grumpy Baker are guaranteed to delight your taste buds.

Centrally situated in the Hamilton CBD, The Grumpy Baker is located at 595 Victoria Street.

Contact The Grumpy Baker:

595 Victoria Street, Hamilton

07 834 4334

brent@thegrumpybaker.co.nz

http://www.thegrumpybaker.co.nz/

