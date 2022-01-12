Registered chartered accounting firm Drumm Nevatt & Associates is supporting the bright minds of our future.

Registered chartered accounting firm Drumm Nevatt & Associates (“DNA”) ends 2021 on a high note by sponsoring a prize for excellence in accounting at Macleans College in Auckland

“I am very thankful for the prize sponsored by Drumm Nevatt & Associates Limited and will be wisely spending it on my tertiary studies,” comments recipient Tori Dao.

The annual Prize Giving has always been Tori’s ultimate goal every school year, so the event was a highly anticipated moment for her. “I knew I was getting a certificate for my achievements. However, I did not expect the surprise reward of $750 that was announced while I was on stage,” says Tori.

“I honestly could not believe my ears when that happened. The award and prize are a representation of all the efforts that I have invested in Accounting for the past years. They represent my belief that if you work hard enough and don’t give up, success will come,” adds Tori.

Tori came to New Zealand three years ago as a Vietnamese international student. “I began year 11 with absolutely no idea what kind of degree or career path I wanted to pursue. Little did I know that choosing Accounting as one of my subjects back then would lead me to where I am today,” says Tori.

“By working hard and constantly pushing myself throughout the last school year, I have attained Excellences for all of my Commerce assessments, which are the best academic results I’ve ever achieved,” comments Tori. All this hard work certainly paid off for Tori as she was named the Top Business student for 2021, as well as the Top Accounting student for both year 12 and 13.

Now looking towards the future, Tori wants to travel and study. “For my future studies, I will be pursuing a Bachelor of Economics and Finance. This decision excites me because I know that Accounting and Finance are somewhat akin,” adds Tori.

“We are looking forward to seeing what Tori does with her future. Seeing young bright minds getting started in our industry is great to see,” says Craig Nevatt, Director at DNA.

The team at DNA are always proud and excited to be able to give back to their community. This is the latest of community focused initiatives, they also support local charities and events. They look forward to getting more involved with their community through out 2022.

HOWICK OFFICE

Phone: 64 9 534 4382

Email: office@dnaca.co.nz

Ridge House, 69 Ridge Road, Howick, Auckland 2014

PO Box 54 060, The Marina, Auckland 2144

TAURANGA OFFICE

Phone: 64 7 576 2194

Email: admin@dnaca.co.nz

23 Myres Street, Otumoetai, Tauranga 3110

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA