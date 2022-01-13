Make the most of your Google reviews!

Google Review allows you to follow up directly with your customers, helping you identify any unhappy clients and get satisfied reviews from happy previous customers.

Online reviews are important to increase the credibility and trust of your business, not only in the eyes of your customers but also in the search engine. Google will show successful businesses before unpopular ones, so it is essential that you have a wide range of positive experiences showcased amongst your reviews. Proactively managing customers that, for some reason, weren’t satisfied with your services or products are a great way to prevent negative reviews from showing on the search engine while also overturning dissatisfied customers into happy ones.

Through our Google My Business optimisation, we also ensure that all the necessary information about your business, such as location, opening hours, contact details and website links, are up to date. We add photos, relevant keywords and local posts to further increase the performance of your listing and appeal to your customers.

Improve your Google Reviews today with the help of our friendly team, who can directly integrate into Xero and other databases and send out alerts to new customers after they have received a service. Explore our pricing online, and get in touch with us if you would like to optimise your Google Reviews!