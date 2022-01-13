Protect your baby's skin this summer with From Grandma With Love's, New Zealand made baby's skin and bath products.

We all love summer days, but we don't always love the damage that the sun can do on our skin especially the skin of our little ones. This summer, protect your baby’s skin with From Grandma With Love range of locally made and natural baby skincare products.

Summer is finally here. Your baby skin is most vulnerable to the sun's harmful rays during this season. To keep your baby safe, you need a trusted sunscreen that's mild and gentle on your baby's skin.

“Our sunscreen for babies is made with the safest and most effective ingredients to keep your baby protected from the sun's harmful rays,” says Jason Merrylees, owner at From Grandma With Love.

Summer heat is hard on skin. It can cause rashes, dehydration, and sun burn. As parents, we must protect our little darlings from the harsh summer elements at all costs.

This non-greasy formula contains no harsh chemicals. It has been specially with zinc will help reflect the suns ray and the added rose geranium will also help scare away biting insects.

“It has a pleasant scent, and most importantly it can help you protect your baby's skin from harmful UV Rays,” comments Jason.

From Grandma With Love natural skincare is proven to make baby's skin soft, supple and moisturized. “Our skincare products are all natural and made from the best ingredients, proven to be gentle on baby's delicate skin without compromising its effectiveness,” adds Jason.

If your baby’s skin is feeling dry due the summer heat, try From Grandma With Love’s baby lotion. With pure essential oils of lavender, this baby lotion will soften and heal areas where baby skin feels dry. This is an easy to use pump action bottle.

Just apply a small amount to your fingertips and massage into the skin. The light lavender fragrance will help soothe and relax baby, helping them drift off to sleep. The lotion can be used on all parts of the body, perfect for massaging when teething.

The lotion is a must have for new parents and it makes a great gift for baby showers. It’s also great for use after bath time or anytime baby has had a long day on the go.

From head to toe, From Grandma With Love have you covered with their range of baby skincare products that are sure to bring a smile to your little one.

