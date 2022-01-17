Pacific Harvest Launches Raw Seaweed Snack with 5 Star Health Rating

Making waves in the snack aisle, Pacific Harvest is giving seaweed lovers and foodies an exciting, new and innovative way to enjoy their daily dose of nori.

With seaweed snacks becoming a go-to for many families, the new raw seaweed snack from Pacific Harvest is set to be a crowd-favourite

Packed full of natural nutrients, Pacific Harvest’s raw seaweed snack not only tastes delicious but provides a fantastic source of protein, vitamin B and iodine whilst also being low in processed fats.

Hayley Fraser-Mackenzie, Managing Director of Pacific Harvest says: “Seaweed should be a healthier-for-you option, but the current offerings are highly processed, with some seaweed snacks containing up to 50% fat! We knew we could do better, and are excited to bring this new product to New Zealanders of all ages – with a 5-star health rating and only 4.5% fat, which is naturally occurring.”

Pacific Harvest’s new on-the-go sachets are organically farmed, packed with nutrients and are both GM and gluten-free.

Each sachet contains 2g of delicious raw dry Nori seaweed which offers 62% of Vitamin B12 recommended dietary intake (RDI), 109% of Iodine RDI and contains 35% protein (compared to around 25% protein from current seaweed snacks on the market).

“As more people turn to plant-based nutrition and seek foods that provide added nutrients, as well as new flavours and textures, we are seeing a rise in the consumption of seaweeds,” says Fraser-Mackenzie.

“The nutrient density in this raw snack is set to be a game-changer, and what makes it even better is the fact that our packaging is fully recyclable, making it a totally guilt-free snack!,” adds Fraser-Mackenzie.

Available in two formats (8 pack box of 2g sachets RRP $ or 14 pack shelf-ready tray of 2g sachets RRP $) Pacific Harvest’s Raw Nori Seaweed Snack Packs can be found in all leading health food stores and online at www.pacificharvest.co.nz from 1st November 2021.

Pacific Harvest is delighted to have been selected as a finalist in the New Zealand Food Awards, innovation category this year. Two products were also selected as finalists in the pantry category (Seaweed Salt) and Artisan Category (Power of three seaweed flakes). For further information on these new products or other Seaweed offerings form Pacific Harvest visit www.pacificharvest.co.nz.

About Pacific Harvest

Pacific Harvest is on a mission to make it easier to eat a little seaweed every day. Deeply inspired by their purpose to nourish people and the planet, they offer a range of sustainably sourced edible seaweeds, in multiple formats. They are trusted seaweed specialists, bringing seaweeds to market since 2002, all of which are tested for contaminants according to the ANZ Food Code. They supply leading speciality health and organic stores, chefs and health practitioners around New Zealand and Australia.