New Zealanders love their cake – just a bit differently from the rest of the world

AUCKLAND

Across the globe, and for literal centuries, cake has been a mainstay at celebrations. Initially, cakes were only present at religious ceremonies, but eventually they began making more appearances at other events. In New Zealand today, it’s possible to get just about any kind of cake to commemorate just about any event. In fact, cake is so popular in New Zealand that while still best as a staple for social events – birthdays, weddings, office parties – it’s not completely unheard of for people to simply order or bake a cake ‘just because’ and eat it all by themselves.

While cake, as a concept, permeates basically every country and culture, there are differences in preferences and traditions. For example, in some cultures, it’s not uncommon to see cake at a funeral, while other cultures might find this item unfitting for this particular occasion. Recent data has also indicated that, globally, chocolate cake is, by far, the most popular flavour. However, here in New Zealand, we much prefer banana cake, with chocolate only being our second choice. Carrot, vanilla, lemon, and hummingbird cake all also top New Zealanders’ lists of preferred flavours, while other parts of the world favour types like Black Forest, ice cream, and Bundt cake.

There are also differences in preference regarding the purchasing versus the baking of cakes, with many around the world favouring making their own rather than buying a cake. In New Zealand, it’s possible to buy some of the best cakes in Auckland and other parts of the country at reasonable prices, so we tend to have a good mix of those who prefer baking and those who prefer buying. Whatever the case, it appears that as long as cakes are around, New Zealanders will happily indulge in this tasty treat.