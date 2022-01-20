Wanganui Travel Guide

WHANGANUI

Wanganui city has long been renowned for its wealth of cultural and historical treasures, as well as its stunning riverfront setting.

Wanganui was one of New Zealand's most successful Mori settlements throughout the 1800s due to fertile soils, a moderate climate, and an abundance of fresh water. Nowadays, Wanganui is most renowned for its outstanding museums, riverboat tours, and picturesque surroundings.

Visit the Whanganui Regional Museum to learn about the area's indigenous history. You may see the magnificent Te Mata o Hoturoa War Canoe here. This was crafted from a single tree and is lavishly carved. View further historical artefacts and learn about the Maori tribes' cultures. Additionally, there are a variety of interactive displays highlighting some of the North Island's natural creatures and flora.

If you enjoy the museum's displays of Mori art, make your way to the Sarjeant Gallery to view interesting tribal artworks. Additionally, you'll witness a variety of local landscapes by painters such as Domenico Piola, William Etty, and Lelio Orsi.

Proceed to the waterfront Chronicle Glass Studio from here. Observe experienced glass blowers create complex vases or take a 1-day session to learn how to do it yourself. Make a vibrant paperweight to take home as a keepsake.

The Whanganui Riverboat Centre is a short trek across the park. Numerous exhibits examine the river's history, but the highlight is the reconstructed boat, the Waimarie. The Waimarie, famous for being the final paddle steamer to operate in Wanganui, sunk in 1952 and remained submerged for 41 years. After a lengthy refurbishment, this ancient sailboat is once again offering moderate river trips.

