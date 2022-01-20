Essential Travel Items When Travelling for Work

WHANGANUI

There may come a time when you will need to travel for work. This may be for a couple of days, a week, or even longer. No matter how long your stay away from home, there are certain indispensable items that you should not travel without.

Essential travel items can be broken down into business and personal items. Business accessories include:

Laptop - whether this is needed for your normal business day or for keeping in touch with loved ones, a decent compact laptop is a must.

Mobile phone - these have become such an integral part of our life now, it is hard to imagine being on the road without one

Chargers - make sure you have applicable chargers for all of your electronics. A portable charger will be invaluable if you are spending long days away from your accommodation.

Notebook - there will always be a time when you will need to take longhand notes. Make sure you are prepared for these moments.

Apart from business items, there are several personal items that will make your life easier. Don't forget:

Travel umbrella - a compact umbrella will come in handy more times than you could imagine

Reusable water bottle - staying hydrated throughout the day will be much easier with your own bottle

Small backpack - you will not be spending every hour away working. Bringing a small backpack will make exploring your new neighbourhood more pleasant.

Hand sanitiser - more so now than ever before, being aware of personal hygiene is an important part of travelling.

