How To Spot When It's Time To Replace Your Vehicle's Air Filter

In the same way that leaving a wound in your arm unattended can cause infection to spread to your whole body, leaving ‘little issues’ unaddressed can negatively impact your car’s overall performance.

One such ‘small’ area is a vehicle’s air filter. While it might not look like a big deal, this simple part plays a key role in ensuring optimal engine performance as it’s the only thing standing between all the dirt and grime in the air and on the roads and your car’s sensitive engine components.

At best, if an air filter is clogged, you could experience poorer fuel consumption and acceleration. Such issues could lead to greater pollution due to heavier acceleration and using more fuel than necessary. At worst, debris could actually be entering the engine, which could result in seizure and the need to either replace the entire unit, or buy a new car. None of these scenarios are good.

It’s important, therefore, to pay attention to indicators that it might be time for an air filter change. Mostly, a filter should be replaced approximately every 3 years. That is, air filter servicing should form part of your car’s major service, and your mechanic should inform you if a change is necessary. If you operate your vehicle in a particularly polluted area, or drive regularly on dirty or dusty roads, however, your filter might need replacing more often.

As a rule, it’s always good to keep an eye on your fuel consumption, as that’s a good indicator. You can also run sight tests – if you open your bonnet and see that the filter isn’t white or off-white, then it would be best to arrange a replacement.

By being diligent in checking your air filter, you can better ensure the longevity of your vehicle.