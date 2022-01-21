Car Maintenance – What You Can Do Between Major Services

AUCKLAND

tempted to not bother until there’s a clear problem. But with increasing strain placed on many household budgets, it’s important now, more than ever, to ensure the longevity of your vehicle through regular maintenance.

While major services should be left to the professionals, there are a number of things you can do in between to ensure your car keeps running optimally for as long as possible. For one, ensuring that your tyres are correctly inflated – including your spare tyre – and checking the tread to confirm that it’s not less than 2mm can ensure better handling on the road. This, in turn, can aid with things like fuel consumption and mitigating unnecessary tyre and/or shock absorber wear and tear.

You should also pay attention to oil and water levels, and regularly check for any leaks coming from either under the car or out of the exhaust pipe. If something’s leaking, chances are there’s a problem with your engine or another vital component, which you should fix sooner rather than later so as to avoid more costly repairs later on.

Doing regular maintenance checks of your lights, windscreen wipers, and brakes (i.e., listening for any squeaking while you’re driving) can also help to ensure that your car is working optimally and will respond well in case of emergency. These checks can, thus, reduce your risk of accidents and increase both your own and your car’s lifespan.

For more detailed inspections, you should book a car service in Auckland at least every 15 000 kilometres. Be sure to never skip these major services. Also, never hesitate to stop by a mechanic between major services to address any issues you might have identified during your own general maintenance inspections.