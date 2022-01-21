Auckland Home Design Trends: Returning to Our Roots in 2022-2023

AUCKLAND

Every few years there’s a seemingly dramatic shift in home design trends, and the 2022-2023 season appears to be exactly that kind of year. With homes having become the primary location where most Aucklanders are spending their time, thanks to developments in working from home and the continued need to socially distance, a greater appreciation for aesthetics and establishing a feeling of ‘home’ has begun to permeate design trends. There’s now a sense of Aucklanders actively seeking ways to return to the ‘fundamentals’ as a way of creating welcoming, liveable, and multi-purpose spaces.

Trend #1: Texture

In the 2022-2023 season, we’re seeing a whole lot more texture – especially on walls. Aucklanders are covering these spaces in anything from wood to woven tapestries, and there’s a re-emergence in textured wallpaper. Ornaments and utensils are also leaning towards rough-hewn clays or deliberate imperfections. And more furniture items are mixing natural material textures like leather and cotton.

Trend #2: Creativity

Gone are the days of strictly straight lines, with recent data regarding furniture in Auckland indicting consumers’ preference for circles and curves in their furniture pieces. This creativity extends to increased interest in investing in unique artwork that embraces original expressions of line, colour, and space, as opposed to buying mass-produced items.

Trend #3: Sustainability

Aucklanders are deliberately seeking out vintage pieces or upcycled items in a bid to reduce waste. Furniture and accessory manufacturers are also embracing more recyclable and ethically sourced materials in their creations.

The trend projections for this year all indicate a desire to create warmth and simplicity – a returning to the roots of what makes a house a home. Natural, meaningful materials are the order of the day, and it’s likely that this shift in design will continue well into the foreseeable future.