Surprising Times You Should Seek Out Couples Therapy

When the average person – or couple – thinks about couples therapy, chances are they imagine two people who are angry, struggling to communicate, or simply living passed one another. Images of infidelity, couples on the brink of divorce, and life trauma flood our communal zeitgeist through media, discussions with friends and family, and our own failed relationships to the point where most of us believe that couples therapy is a last-ditch effort to save something that’s already broken.

While most couples counselling Melbourne sees relates to couples in crisis and finding ways of

helping them back from edge, that’s not always the case. Here are two surprising areas where

couples therapy can prove highly beneficial.

You’re just getting started

As the saying goes, the key to success is preparation. Couples who are considering getting married can benefit greatly from couples therapy before they tie the knot. While a less romantic notion, marriage is the practical endeavour of bringing two very different people into one, unified life. Factors like finances, familial expectations, belief systems, children, and many others should be clearly discussed before walking down the aisle. Such pre-marital counselling could well cause

couples to realise that they’re not as compatible as they thought, or function as further confirmation that they’re destined to be together. Wouldn’t it be nice to know with surety before the trouble starts?



Everything’s going great

Every relationship has its ups and downs. It’s in the good times, then – when love and support are

clearly evident – that raising issues that could prove disastrous later, dealing with niggling

annoyances, and working through potential pain points could help couples navigate the times when their relationships aren’t all sunshine and roses.

If you want to strengthen your relationship, preventative rather than reactive couples therapy could really help you on your way.