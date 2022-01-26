New Renovation Showroom Opening by Superior Renovations

AUCKLAND

Although it felt like everything slowed down during the lockdowns last year, the team has been working very hard behind the scenes (continually building the business to better serve our clients and being optimistic about the future) and as a result, we are extremely excited to announce that we will be officially opening a renovation showroom!!



Client experience and their personal stories is at the very heart of Superior Renovations – It is where it all began and it is what defines ours systems and processes today – to be client-focused and to treat every client as a story of it’s own and not just another transaction.



This is the exact reason why we’re launching our showroom for own clients, we want to improve the experience that clients go through with us by being able to see a spectrum of completed kitchen/bathrooms. It will provide everything they need in one space to better envision their own renovation plan, as a result, committing to a renovation plan for their home with confidence.



Keep an eye on our Facebook page for the launch date/location next month, we’re excited to see the feedback we’re going to get from clients!



We look forward to seeing you there!



