It's almost Valentines' Day, So Get Planning On How To Spread The Love

CHRISTCHURCH

There seems to be a different energy at the start of 2022; almost as though the blurry mist of the past 2 years is finally lifting, albeit tentatively. Thanks to vaccinations and alternative approaches to managing the pandemic, it’s becoming easier for people to interact one-on-one again – all of which is amounting to the restoration of some greatly missed optimism.

And there’s nowhere where this excitement is more evident than with singles and long-distance couples, as the ability to interact in-person again provides the opportunity to (re)ignite the spark of romance that social distancing tempered for too long. Even for long-term couples who’ve been stuck with each other over the pandemic years, this Valentine’s Day promises to be just the right one to again start spreading around some additional love and cheer.

It's good news, then, that there are a variety of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day that are suitable for any budget. For example, if you have some cash to spare, but don’t want to risk public spaces just yet, you could always arrange an at-home picnic kitted out with your loved one’s favourite wine and tasty treats. If your budget is a little tight, you could opt to give your special person a voucher booklet treating them to things like you doing some of the household chores that they normally take on, or any other activities that you know they’d appreciate.

Contacting a Christchurch florist and organising some flowers as a gift is also always welcome and generally budget friendly. The same goes for the other traditional gifts of cards and chocolates. Taking some time and effort to work out a way of really treating your special someone this Valentine’s Day could be just the ticket to continuing down a more positive and happier 2022.