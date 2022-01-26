There Are Bountiful Benefits To Including Broccoli In Your Diet

By now, most of us have encountered the term ‘superfood’. If you’re one of the few who hasn’t yet, or if you’re still unsure as to what a superfood actually is, then the best way to describe it is a food (or group of foods) that has proven notable health benefits. Some better-known superfoods include avocados, berries, fatty fish like salmon, and lentils.

Broccoli, and its relatives Brussels sprouts, Bok choy, and so forth, are also classified as superfoods. And that’s not just because they’re super tasty in dishes covered in cream sauce, but because they contain sulforaphane, which is a nutrient with proven cancer-fighting and other qualities. In fact, broccoli’s sulforaphane content can assist with addressing a number of health concerns, as it helps to reduce toxins and inflammation, boost the immune system, and even decrease tumour sizes. This means that eating a healthy dose of broccoli can help you lower your risk not only of cancer, but also heart disease, diabetes, and mental degradation.

One caveat to increasing your intake of broccoli is, though, that the best way to ensure a healthy dose of sulforaphane is to eat the vegetable raw, or only lightly steamed. Boiling or overheating in the microwave can actually degrade the valuable nutrients and leave you with some, but not all of the benefits. If you’re unable to get enough broccoli and related vegetables into your diet, you could always buy broccoli powder. In this case, just be sure you’re buying the supplement from a good supplier who has not used processes that significantly break down the nutrient value as part of the powdering process.

By including broccoli and other superfoods in your diet, you are likely to see all kinds of health improvements, including better skin, increased energy, and general longevity.