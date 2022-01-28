Millennial Parents Passing The Joy Of Remote-Control Cars On To The Next Generation

Weekends were a simpler time back in 90s NZ when most Millennials were in their formative years. They were filled with Saturday morning cartoons, cycling around the neighbourhood with friends, and discovering what fun could be had playing computer games. There were also very particular sounds that accompanied this time of childhood – the internet dial-up tone, the Windows start-up chime, and the constant whirring of RC cars as kids played with them outside.

With the world in its current state of unpredictability and discontent, many NZ Millennials (parents and non-parents alike) are yearning back for this quieter, less ‘connected’ time. This has resulted in a sharp uptake in nostalgia-based purchases – record players and cassette tapes, 90s-inspired fashion – and high replay ratings of 90s and early 00s shows like Friends.

And those Millennials who are now parents are taking their kids along for the nostalgia ride. Quite semi-literally in the case of RC cars. While there was a time when RC cars NZ weren’t that popular, they seem to be making a serious comeback since the pandemic. That’s because playing with RC cars got kids outside and away from screens while still social distancing during lockdowns. The wide range of RC cars available also meant that almost any family, regardless of budget, could afford one even if they couldn’t afford an RC drone.

Now, weekends spent playing with RC cars not only brings back Millennial parents’ childhood joy, but teaches their kids a wide range of skills, including fine and gross motor skills, mechanical skills, and logic skills. Racing RC cars is also a hobby that appeals to old and young alike, and allows everyone playing to believe again, at least for a few moments, that the world is a calm, happy, and safe place to live in.