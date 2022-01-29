Armstrong goes back to karting

He's never really been away, but today FIA Formula 2 racer Marcus Armstrong returns to his karting roots at the City of Sails two-day event in Auckland, New Zealand.

Armstrong will compete in the City of Sails meeting and next weekend will also race at the CIK Trophy of New Zealand meeting in Hamilton. The government’s red light Covid restrictions mean no spectators are permitted at the City of Sails event.

Armstrong says the cut and thrust of karting helps keep him sharp for F2. Many drivers in the F2 field use karting the same way.

“[Karting has] played the biggest role in my development.It’s super fun, super physical, and it’s good training. We get very little on-track time in F2, so I do as much karting as possible.

Armstrong has raced karts internationally, including seasons with the Tony Kart Racing Team.