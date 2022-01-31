WEEKLY ECONOMIC REPORT:
29 January 2022
Daily grass growth rates: Range 12 to 30 kg DM/ha/day.
Average pasture cover: 1750 kg DM/ha.
10 cm soil temperature: 25.5⁰C
Rainfall (Hamilton)– Month to date: 6 to12 mm. January 10 year Av 98 mm. Perhaps the lowest January ever??
Stock prices report: Steers $2.776/kg
Bulls $3.036/kg
Boner Cows $1.896/kg
Store lambs $ 96.45
Feeder Calves $125.00
Weaner bulls 100 to 120 kg $470.96/head or $4.251/kg
The few showers have done little to alleviate the drought condition. The dry grass will rot and the stock will need feed supplementation as they do not like the smell coming off the rotting pasture. Eczema spores will also be on the increase.
Week commencing 31 January 2022
This Week Nth Is
This Week Sth Is
Last Week Av
1 Year ago
18 kg YX Lamb (cents/kg)
$8.52
$8.30
$8.41
$6.32
21 kg Mutton (cents/kg)
$6.37
$5.75
$6.07
$4.89
P2 Steer (270 to 295 kg)
$5.92
$5.90
$5.91
$4.60
M Cow (160 to 195 kg)
$4.45
$4.38
$4.41
$3.42
Bull (270 to 295 kg)
$5.90
$5.80
$5.85
$4.65
Venison (60 kg AP Stag)
$7.10
$7.10
$7.10
$5.55
Previous Week
1 year ago 2 yrs ago
Fine Crossbred Indicator price
$3.12
$3.12
$ 2.45 $ 3.42
Mid Micron Indicator price
$6.25
$6.25
$7.15 $9.98
Butter (NZ $ per tonne)
$ 8915
$ 8915
$ 6625 $5850
Skim Milk Powder (SMP NZ $ per tonne)
$ 5870
$ 5870
$ 4625 $4350
Whole Milk Powder (WMP NZ $ per tonne)
$ 6025
$ 6025
$ 4700 $4750
Cheddar Cheese (NZ $ per tonne)
$ 8350
$8350
$ 5625 $5950
Casein (lactose casein NZ $ per tonne)
$16250
$16250
$ 10625 $12500
Global Dairy Trade Index
1397
1354
1116 1056
US currency
$0.657
$0.673
$0.716 $0.646
Euro
$0.589
$0.594
$0.591 $0.588
Australian dollar
$0.934
$0.936
$0.936 $0.961
Farm Advisors NZ Ltd & AgSafe NZ Ltd
Property & Farm Management Consultants& Safety Consultants
Phone: 07-8563443; e-mail: findlay@farmconsulting.co.nz We are located at Innovation Park in Hamilton.
Website: www.farmconsulting.co.nz http://agsafe.nz Follow AgSafe on Facebook.