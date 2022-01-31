WEEKLY ECONOMIC REPORT:

29 January 2022

Daily grass growth rates: Range 12 to 30 kg DM/ha/day.

Average pasture cover: 1750 kg DM/ha.

10 cm soil temperature: 25.5⁰C

Rainfall (Hamilton)– Month to date: 6 to12 mm. January 10 year Av 98 mm. Perhaps the lowest January ever??

Stock prices report: Steers $2.776/kg

Bulls $3.036/kg

Boner Cows $1.896/kg

Store lambs $ 96.45

Feeder Calves $125.00

Weaner bulls 100 to 120 kg $470.96/head or $4.251/kg

The few showers have done little to alleviate the drought condition. The dry grass will rot and the stock will need feed supplementation as they do not like the smell coming off the rotting pasture. Eczema spores will also be on the increase.

Week commencing 31 January 2022

This Week Nth Is

This Week Sth Is

Last Week Av

1 Year ago

18 kg YX Lamb (cents/kg)

$8.52

$8.30

$8.41

$6.32

21 kg Mutton (cents/kg)

$6.37

$5.75

$6.07

$4.89

P2 Steer (270 to 295 kg)

$5.92

$5.90

$5.91

$4.60

M Cow (160 to 195 kg)

$4.45

$4.38

$4.41

$3.42

Bull (270 to 295 kg)

$5.90

$5.80

$5.85

$4.65

Venison (60 kg AP Stag)

$7.10

$7.10

$7.10

$5.55

Previous Week

1 year ago 2 yrs ago

Fine Crossbred Indicator price

$3.12

$3.12

$ 2.45 $ 3.42

Mid Micron Indicator price

$6.25

$6.25

$7.15 $9.98

Butter (NZ $ per tonne)

$ 8915

$ 8915

$ 6625 $5850

Skim Milk Powder (SMP NZ $ per tonne)

$ 5870

$ 5870

$ 4625 $4350

Whole Milk Powder (WMP NZ $ per tonne)

$ 6025

$ 6025

$ 4700 $4750

Cheddar Cheese (NZ $ per tonne)

$ 8350

$8350

$ 5625 $5950

Casein (lactose casein NZ $ per tonne)

$16250

$16250

$ 10625 $12500

Global Dairy Trade Index

1397

1354

1116 1056

US currency

$0.657

$0.673

$0.716 $0.646

Euro

$0.589

$0.594

$0.591 $0.588

Australian dollar

$0.934

$0.936

$0.936 $0.961

