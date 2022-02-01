Glass: A versatile and practical design option throughout the ages

There are few building materials as timeless and versatile as glass. Since its inception, glass has provided homes with both decorative and practical design solutions, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a time in history when windows, mirrors, and other glass elements didn’t form at least some key basis of a home’s overall aesthetic.

One of the reasons for glass’s continued and growing popularity is that it works with light. For instance, it’s amazing what a difference replacing dark steel or wood railings with glass balustrades can do for brightening up an area and turning a utilitarian staircase into a beautiful design feature. The same goes for adding in mirrors to a darker room, or replacing a small window with a large glass sliding door. Letting in or reflecting light can make a room look and feel far more spacious, light, and airy. Removing sightline hindrances also helps to better blend outdoor nature with indoor environments, and promotes unobstructed views that can lead to the creation of a tranquil living space.

The modern development of safety glass further means that aesthetics don’t have to compromise safety. It’s now completely possible to surround an area like a pool or balcony with glass and be assured that both the safety function and the material itself will be upheld.

Glass’s durability also makes it an excellent feature for homes where there’s a lot of rain, snow, humidity, or sea spray, as there’s no risk of rust. The material is also easy to clean – although this should be done quite regularly for the best effect.

Thanks to it being both aesthetically pleasing and durable, as well as 100% sustainable and generally cheaper than options like steel, glass is set to remain a preferred favourite for any number of design needs for years to come.