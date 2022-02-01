Pahiatua-based Profile Fertilisers, is challenging the industry through Eco-friendly Innovation and competitive product pricing

Profile Fertilisers are growing a reputation as a better choice for product performance and a soil-loving formula.

Established in 2018, this fresh new company is anything but inexperienced.

Alix Chittock (logistics and general co-management) brings his experience from Tararua Heliworks is a director as well as a shareholder and chief pilot of 10 years.

Don Henderson (Director) has 25 years’ experience across the board of the fertiliser global industry and specialises in product design. He is also a director.

Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram (PhD) adds extensive value in Profile Fertiliser as the scientific advisor, as well as research and co-developer of projects He has 35 years in soil science including stints at Ruakura and Ag Research.

Profile Fertilisers design their own unique products, as well as have designed and built their own manufacturing plant. This kiwi owned and operated team have the combined knowledge and experience needed to deliver on all farming fertiliser needs.

Profile Fertilisers specialise in supplying sheep and beef farmers, dairy farmers, crop farming, maize and small block farm set ups.

“We’ve been very impressed with Profile Fertilisers’ farming and soil knowledge, they’re honest about what the property actually needs” - Andrew & Penelope Waugh

With clients rating the performance of Profile Fertilisers above all other, it’s hard to ignore the value and leading service Profile Fertilisers are delivering to raise the standard in this industry.

“…we used his T3 product, applied 12kg per ha and after 9 months the Olsen P had lifted 7 points. We were surprised by the results. The low cost of his product is another bonus” – Lewis & Amy Small

“Our products are designed to be slow release and are environmentally friendly as possible, with reduced leaching and run-off, ” – says Alex Chittock

To view the range of unique and specialised Profile Fertilisers products checkout their online catalogue.

ProfileFert Product Catalogue

Contact Don and the Profile Fertilisers team today to see how Profile Fertiliser can boost your efficiency, cut costs and give some TLC to your soil.

Don Henderson

Company Director

Phone: 021 643 698

Freephone: 06 353 2200

Email: donh@profilefert.co.nz

Website: www.profilefert.co.nz