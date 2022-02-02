Have a Heli-Picnic With Heletranz This Summer

This summer Heletranz have come up with a range of Family Experiences, making the excitement of a trip in a chopper affordable for your whole family. This month we look at their Heli-Picnic on Kawau Island.

This family special provides for an Exclusive Heli-Picnic Tour in this quintessential New Zealand setting of native bush, birds and pristine beaches, with a 60 minute picnic using fresh ingredients from local suppliers.

You will depart Heletranz Heliport by helicopter, viewing the Hauraki Gulf and stunning coastline as you head north to Kawau Island. Flying over clear blue water you will land on the private jetty at Vivian Bay and step ashore onto the pristine, white sand beach. Kick off your shoes and feel the sand between your toes as you stroll along the beach where the pilot will put down your picnic blanket and bag.

There are no roads and no cars here, just the sound of birds and the sea—the perfect place to relax and unwind or maybe go for a swim. Here you can enjoy the next 60 minutes for your picnic, with lunch contents chosen on the day to optimize your experience. Please let the Heletranz team know about any dietary requirements when booking.

After your picnic lunch you will re-board your helicopter for the return flight back to the Heletranz Heliport. This Family Special is for four people, and if you are a family of five, the fifth person can fly for free!

Optional Extras available, on request – cost applies:

· Scenic flight around the Sky Tower

· Man O’War stop off

· Private vehicle transfers to/from Heliport.

Price includes: Helicopter charter, seasonal picnic, picnic blanket and bag, aircraft and pilot wait with clients for a maximum of 1 hour, additional fees apply for additional time.

Price excludes: Any additional food & beverages.

Prices are in New Zealand Dollars, and are valid from 01 December 2021 to 31 March 2022 and include 15% GST. Heletranz reserves the right to alter prices and/or apply a fuel surcharge without notice. At time of booking – subject to aircraft and pilot availability; a 50% deposit, along with passenger names and weights are required to secure reservation. Balance of payment is required prior to departure. If travel is within 10 days of booking, then full payment is required. Payment via credit card incurs a processing fee of 3%.

