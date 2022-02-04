Significant Reduction of Iron (95%) and Manganese (92%) in water

HydroBoost have developed new technology that removes Iron and Manganese from water in an environmentally friendly way (and without the need for expensive chemicals). On a recent trial, it reduced Iron 95%, Manganese 92% as well as reducing Arsenic, Boron, Lead and some other harmful chemicals.

A farmer in the Waimakarari area of Canterbury reported a problem with drinking water which was high in Iron and Manganese. Hydroboost installed a 32mm inline unit in the pump shed line between the pump and the farm supply. The results were significant for Iron reduction.

At the end of the 30th July to 12th Dec 2021 period, (just over 4 months), the observed Iron content dropped 95% while the Manganese reduced 92%, The result was unexpected for the customer but not for HydroBoost, where this type of outcome has been observed at a number of sites with water displaying high Iron and Manganese concentrations.



In another test, but on the demand side of the customers water tank, over the space of 4 days, the Iron content reduced 17% and Manganese 43%. As well, the water started changing colour as accumulated sludge built up over years, slowly dislodged from the pipe interior and was flushed through the network.

As part of the process, other elements were also tested. While within standards, (and measurements being very small), the results showed that the Hydroboost technology helps clean some harmful chemicals. While the results clearly showed the benefits of the HydroBoost unit, results may differ from bore to bore and depending on the type of water extracted.

With Councils under increasing pressure to ensure clean healthy drinking waters, the HydroBoost product offers a cost effective solution that is easy to implement and doesn’t require ongoing chemicals.

For more information, call Michael Richards on 027 443-8389 and see further information on the www.hydroboost.co.nz website.