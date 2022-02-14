Top Ten Things To See And Do In And Around Tauranga

1.Take in the magical views from the summit of Mauao (Mount Maunganui)

Mount Maunganui’s iconic dormant volcano, Mauao, offers unbeatable views and is steeped in Maori history and ancient myths. The base track around Mauao takes about 50 minutes and is New Zealand’s most popular short walk. A trek to the top is one of the most Instagrammed spots in the country with its panoramic views across Tauranga and the Pacific Ocean. To hear the stories of this significant cultural landmark, download the Arataki app to your handheld device for a self-guided fully-immersive cultural experience.

2. Enjoy a kayak tour through a glow worm canyon

Watch a beautiful canyon come alive with twinkling lights during an evening Waimarino Glow Worm Kayak Tour. Enjoy something to eat and drink as the sun sets before paddling across Lake McLaren, near Tauranga. Enjoy the birdsong and peaceful forest surrounds of this magical experience. Daytime kayak tours are also available. ww.glowwormkayaking.com

3. Learn to surf or sup

There’s no better place to learn the basics of surfing or stand-up paddle boarding; our uncrowded beaches and gentle swells provide the perfect conditions for learner surfers. Book a lesson with one of the many surf schools dotted along the coast. You’ll be “hanging 10” in no time!

4. Discover our big blue backyard

Discover the Bay of Plenty’s renowned marine wildlife with Bay Explorer, Dolphin Seafaris or Orca Wild Adventures. Our warm coastal waters attract large pods of dolphins between November and May. You may also see orcas, whales, sea turtles and seals. Make the most of your day on the water with a kayak, stand-up paddleboard or snorkel with Bay Explorer. Tick swimming with dolphins off your bucket list with Dolphin Seafaris or Orca Wild Adventures.

5. Discover an eco-sanctuary

One of New Zealand’s little-known treasures, Moutohora (Whale Island) is home to the oldest living dinosaur, the endangered tuatara. Moutohora sits 9km off the coast of Whakatane and can only be accessed by a guided tour. On a guided walk, you will hear why Moutohora is a bird lover’s paradise. Alternatively, sail by wind with KG Kayak’s catamaran and then explore sea caves and a fur seal colony by kayak.

6. Discover the Opotiki Dunes

Enjoy a guided cycle tour of the Dunes Trail; the most picturesque part of the Motu Trails and one of New Zealand’s Great Rides. Mighty Motu Bike Tours takes you on a well-formed track through the marvelous dune scape adjacent to the Pacific Ocean. There are plenty of stop off points along the way, providing an opportunity to soak up the vistas and learn about the rich history of the Opotiki District.







7. Visit the house that came home

It’s in our nature to make visitors feel right at home by extending our manaakitanga (hospitality) to all. There’s no better place to experience New Zealand’s indigenous culture than at Mataatua; the landing place of our Maori people. Mataatua’s digital lightshow ‘HIKO: Legends Carved in Light’ combines history, architecture and technology for a spine-tingling cultural experience.





8. Taste plenty

Our region is blessed with fertile land and open seas and the Bay of Plenty is renowned for its plentiful produce and seafood. Local establishments take full advantage of these fresh ingredients and there is no shortage of world class dining options to enjoy while on holiday. Visit a working kiwifruit orchard with Kiwifruit CountryTours to learn about the superfood. Indulge in the craft beer scene with Brew bus and speak to the brewers themselves.





9. Walk amongst giants in the Whirinaki Forest

Deep in the central North Island lies an ancient forest waiting to be discovered.

Whirinaki Te Pua-a-Tane Conservation Park is one of the world’s last prehistoric rainforests. It is home to first generation native trees, rare native birds and 155 kilometers of superb walking, tramping and mountain biking tracks to suit all levels. Take a guided eco-cultural tour and immerse yourself in an ancient, natural world.

10 Catch of the Day

Fishing enthusiasts come from near and far to cast their lines into the Bay’s plentiful waters. Renowned fishing spots are everywhere, and big game fishing is a popular sport. Take a chartered trip out of Tauranga or Whakatane, or go fly fishing in the Bay’s freshwaters with Miles Rushmer Guiding.