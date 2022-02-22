Perceptive opens its doors in Wellington, with Roman Konopka joining the team as Research Director

Leading customer intelligence agency, Perceptive, has announced it will be opening a Wellington office, with Roman Konopka joining the team as Research Director.

The announcement comes off the back of a significant year of growth for Perceptive, with demand for their services increasing across both the public sector and businesses based in the capital.

Konopka, who is already based in Wellington and has over 10 years of experience in research and data analysis, will play a key role across the growing work Perceptive is doing in Wellington along with responsibility for established clients Dairy NZ, Masterpet and NZ Herald. He joins Perceptive from NielsenIQ, where he was a Senior Research Manager.

“I am looking forward to being part of such an incredible think-tank and developing the next phase of innovation alongside some incredibly talented people at Perceptive and the wider Clemenger Group agencies.

“Research and insights are part of my DNA, and I look forward to making great things happen for clients here in Wellington and throughout the country,” says Konopka.

Managing Director of Perceptive, Daniel Shaw, says: “Perceptive continually pushes the boundaries around how insights and technology to help clients better understand their customers, and we are excited to bring our capabilities and talent to Wellington this year.

We love working with clients in Wellington, and the move to hire Roman and open our Wellington office makes a lot of sense as we continue to grow the work we do with Government and businesses based in the region.”

Perceptive will be co-located with Clemenger Group agencies in Wellington who already work with many clients in the capital.

“We are thrilled to offer market-leading data and research capabilities in Wellington and have Roman’s wealth of experience available to clients.

The addition of insight and research services rounds out a comprehensive offer in Wellington. Clients can now access digital transformation and consulting services via Levo, corporate PR and government relations via GRC Partners and full-service advertising and behaviour change communications at ClemengerBBDO,” says Clemenger Group CEO, Strahan Wallis.

Perceptive’s Head of Research, Rachael Weaver, says: “We’ve some of the best talent in New Zealand working with us, and I am looking forward to welcoming Roman onboard in Wellington and continuing the trajectory our team is on.”

“From securing a place on the ‘All of Government panel’ last year to a partnership with Business Desk on their latest Public Sector Campaign the momentum for work in Wellington is already heating up and we’re excited to be part of it all,” adds Weaver.

Roman Konopka starts his position in the Wellington office effective immediately.



ABOUT PERCEPTIVE: Perceptive is Australasia’s leading technology-based customer insights agency. Perceptive provides research, insights and data-driven marketing strategies to a variety of organisations across New Zealand, Australia and other global markets through North America, Europe and Asia.