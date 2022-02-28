AUCKLAND

Whether you are renting or buying a house, finding furniture and flat pack furniture that suits your budget and liking is the most tricky part. The most considered features are the style and functionality of the furniture. Here in TreasureBox we have a wide variety of furniture in New Zealand choices from living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, to outdoor furniture. Feel free to mix and match as you wish in order to design your room the way you want it. Buy Online or Visit Our furniture stores.