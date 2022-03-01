The Cook Street Social In Hamilton East – a venue for all occasions

HAMILTON

In the heart of the oldest neighbourhood in Hamilton East, sits one of the most iconic landmarks in the city.

The Cook was opened in 1874 as an odd fellow’s hall. Since then it has been a staple of the Hamilton experience. In its current form The Cook has been dishing up great food, entertainment and service to the community since 2001.

Just off the bustling Grey Street in Hamilton East and across the road from the tree-lined picturesque Steel Park, walking through The Cook’s doors will transport you. A combination of modern and vintage decor The Cook sets a unique vibe that can't be matched.

The Cook is a venue for any type of occasion. Flexible in every sense of the word whether it's Friday night drinks with co-workers, or a family dinner (our menu will have something for the fussiest eaters). With the option to hire the venue we can accommodate 21sts, work parties and even weddings.

A diverse drinks menu means that The Cook has something for everyone to sip on. Working closely with Good Gorge brewery, The Cook has a great selection of craft beer and cider that is brewed right here in Hamilton.

Not to mention commercial beers like Waikato Draught on tap. And there is a wide range of wines so you are able to have a glass of whatever you like. There are also a wide selection of unique cocktails and mocktails and of course all the non-alcoholic standards for those who aren't drinking and the littles ones.

The Cook’s menu has everything from light snacks like pork belly bites and garlic bread to full hearty meals like prime scotch filet and Kumara Gnocchi. In between there are all sorts of options like burgers and pizza. A kids menu that will work for fussy eaters without being boring. We can cater for any dietary requirement, there are vegetarian, vegan, dairy free and gluten free options.

There is always something happening at The Cook. Come down on a Monday you'll find our weekly quiz night, Tuesday night there is 2 for 1 pizza and on Thursday come and get your groove on with live music. Come down any night of the week and meet our friendly staff.

7 Cook Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton 3216

thecook.co.nz

07-856 6088