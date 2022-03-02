Heaven Contracting Say Summer a Good Time to Trim Back Trees



Going by the weather forecast for this coming year, it is going to be a hot one, and possibly very dry as well, so this might be a good time to think about trimming back some of the trees near your house. Heaven Contracting recommend having at least two metres’ clearance from your house to provide you with adequate air flow to help keep the property safe in case of scrub fires. It will also let the light in, and in the winter keep your house dry.



During winter when the days are shorter and we have less sunlight hours, increasing the natural light, and subsequently warmth, into your home becomes important, and similarly, over the warmer months our trees do the most growing, providing us with lovely shade.



Keeping trees trimmed regularly and at the right time of year means you won’t suddenly find yourself in the dark in winter, and will protect your house from fire in summer. Opening pockets of light can also provide you with sought after views. However, it’s not just about hacking down trees or lopping off branches here and there. Maintaining your view is something you need to keep on top of, and a thriving, healthy tree is going to grow and flourish. So having someone come in and keep it trimmed on a regular basis, either annually or biannually is the way to ensure you don’t let it get out of hand.



Trimming large trees which have been left to grow wild for several years can be time consuming and therefore costly, and as the branch sizes increase, the rules and regulations on how much can be trimmed come into effect, so it is a good idea to keep on top of these things.



The Heaven Contracting team is highly trained and uses the right machinery for the job, managing trees on a range of large scale and domestic properties across Auckland, so, with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about tree lopping and cutting down trees by visiting the website https://www.arboristauckland.com .

