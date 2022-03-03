Does double glazing help reduce heat loss in the house?

Heat loss from a house can occur for many different reasons, but in a single glazed house (insulated to current minimum building code requirements), the largest single proportion of heat loss will be through the windows. By double glazing, your windows, the climate inside your home is effectively separated from the outside and offer you excellent insulating benefits.

Broadly speaking, double glazing helps you achieve a comfortable and healthy temperature within your home and minimise other effects, such as condensation, when it is cold outside. An added benefit is that less energy will be needed to heat your home, meaning you could enjoy significant savings on your power bills.

When we retrofit double glazing or new thermally efficient joinery into your home with our reFIT or reFRAME services, our Eversure Climate Control range of glass solutions will assist you in achieving comfortable conditions inside your home regardless of the season. As the movement of heat into and out of your home through your glass happens by a combination of conduction and radiation mechanisms, Eversure’s Climate Control glass solutions work to optimise the temperatures within your home.

Eversure’s Climate Control range of glass has been developed to maximise heat retention in your house. Get in touch with us if you would like to find out more about our high-performing window solutions!