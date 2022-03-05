TRT ANNOUNCES NEW CUSTOMER CENTRIC STRUCTURE

TRT Australia (TRT (Aust) Pty Ltd) is pleased to announce changes within the management structure designed to streamline customer support and to strengthen their ability to out serve customers.

TRT Director, Bruce Carden confirms “With TRT’s long term growth objectives, these changes were created to position the business to provide better support for our growing customer base and to create a greater level of focus to out serve our customers. We want a dedicated team with customers at the forefront of our focus to achieve our growth aspirations, and this is what we have put in place.”

“The new structure has been crafted to lead TRT much closer to its markets, now with two management layers under the Board of Directors. This will enable TRT to answer and act on the needs of individuals, partners, and markets more efficiently.”

He added, “While these new roles are representing commercial interest, the new structure embodies our vision and strategic outlook to solve problems for our customers. Giving clarity and confidence to customers by cohesively streamlining customer support.”

TRT’s new roles are General Manager (GM) of Sales Parts and Service and GM of Sales for Capital Whole Goods, which have been promoted within the business.

Hillary Naish, GM of Sales for Capital Whole Goods has leading responsibility for the front-line focus on capital whole good sales. This includes TRT’s full range of cranes and other OEM manufactured product from TRT. He will assist the individuals on the sales team by providing guidance and supporting them to further grow and develop into new markets. This new role has a substantial focus on growth in Australia and will work closely alongside TRT’s recently appointed General Manager of Australia, Neil Webb.

Webb explains, “I have been working closely with Hillary, we have been actively out with customers creating a cohesive framework to provide all customers with access to end-to-end solutions and ongoing support here in Australia and New Zealand.”

“Hillary has an extensive heavy equipment background, and this appointment confirms TRT’s commitment to dedicating a greater level of focus to support new and existing customers. I am excited about the direction of the business and to cement plans with Hillary for forecasted growth in the future.”

Naish confirms, “This new change is another stride forward towards our long-term commitment to Australian customers and partners. There is a huge demand for our manufactured OEM products including our heavy haulage trailers, ESS platform trailers, crane trailers, and the TIDD Pick and Carry Crane. We also have our National and Oceania distributorship for Kobelco Crawlers, and the Manitowoc Grove dealership for Queensland.”

Naish has worked at TRT for 10 months as National Sales Manager for Hiab in New Zealand. An engineer by trade, with over 30 years’ experience in sales, business growth, and development roles that include the Commercial Manager for the Chiefs Super Rugby franchise and in the automotive industry for Volkswagen New Zealand. So, he is well-placed and very much looking forward to the new GM role.

Developing the crane parts division has been a prospective focus for TRT with the appointment of Aaron Gedge, the new Parts Manager. Largely supported by Gavin Halley, General Manager of Sales Parts and Service who has extensive experience in transport parts to support the expanding Australian operations.

Expanding services and cementing a strong team in the crane service department is also part of TRT’s strategic growth plan with a recently appointed new Crane Service Manager. TRT’s focus on servicing, rebuilds, and inspections will continue as this is a key element of our renewed customer focus.

About TRT

TRT - Tidd Ross Todd Limited and TRT (Aust) Pty Ltd is a privately owned, family business, operating more than 55 years (est. 1967) and 23 years in Australia.

Key manufacturing facilities and head office is in Hamilton, New Zealand. TRT’s Australian operations are based in Murarrie, Queensland. TRT operates throughout Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and the South Pacific. There are branches and warehouse facilities in Hamilton, Auckland and Christchurch, NZ.

TRT manufacture the TIDD PC28 Pick and Carry Crane, a wide range of heavy haulage trailers, crane outrigger pads, and Traction Air CTI. They represent Manitowoc Grove in QLD and NZ and KOBELCO Cranes in the greater Oceania region, which includes Australia and NZ. These OEM products are supported by the TRT Australia operation in service and spare parts. TIDD Crane is also supported by a nationwide authorised dealer network.

TRT manufacturing facilities are certified under ISO 9001:2015. TRT has around 220 employees working within four integrated businesses; manufacturing, truck and trailer parts, mechanical service and repair, and crane sales, service, and parts. TRT service the construction, mining, infrastructure, defence, and transport industries.

