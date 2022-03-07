Afsafe Weekly Report

By James Findlay

Finance: The dollar firmed during the week against the US dollar as the Ukrainian situation worsens and world markets try and make sense of the effect on oil, gas, electricity and food supplies from Eastern Europe. Brent Crude has risen to $US115/barrel.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums with minor market fluctuations that seem to come to nothing.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All beef & sheep schedules are steady for the coming week. The venison prices has firmed as the European demand increases. Works are struggling with staff shifts as Omicron moves through the community.

Dairy Prices. Dairy commodities are strong. The g/DT rose 5.1% which exceeded expectations and is at a 10 year high. Butter and cheese made major gains. Many pundits are hoping for the magical $10 barrier to be broken for the current season!!. The sales were through to August 2022 with a lower volume to cover the winter months was on offer.

If you refer back to the Ukrainian info from last week you have probably worked out that world grain prices will have started to increase. This will deflect grain away from the dairy & meat industries in Europe & the North America and will hopefully stabilize dairy & meat products out of NZ & Australia. The only glitch is the Brazilian beef that went to Russia!

Quote: “I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but still I can do something. And because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do the something that I can do.” Edward Everett Hale - 1871”.

Need Help. If at any time you just want to talk about being isolated on your farm and to have a chat, just call me – no charges!! 027-2872886. Rural Support Trust 0800-787-245. Lifeline 0800-543354. Crisis TXT – HELP (4357)