Get a one of a kind piece of art with a commissioned taonga from Hamilton's Sands Carving Studio

Taonga is the Maori word for treasure or prized object and, as the name suggests, is something that is highly prized by its owners. They are often objects that are passed down through the generations and hold meaning and significance to the individual and whanau.

The team at Sands Carving studio welcome the opportunity to work with you to create a unique taonga that it is representative of the recipient. This may include elements such as your whakapapa, iwi, connections or values.

The commissioning of a taonga is a collaborative process where the Sands team will work with you to ensure the form, design, materials and finished product is etched with a distinctive story that is unique as you are.

“Our goal is to help you create an unforgettable piece that will stand the test of time,” says Alex Sands, the owner and operator of Hamilton-based Sands Carving.

You may wish to commission a taonga to mark a special occasion such as a significant birthday, wedding, birth of a child or retirement. They can also make wonderful corporate gifts or awards.

Commissions can include such things as greenstone sculptures, traditional instruments and weapons, or silver and gold jewellery. Sculptures are typically mounted on a stone or native wood base and can include a personalised plaque for the recipient.

While the team at Sands Carving Studio are experts in traditional Māori forms and carvings they also welcome the chance to create different creations in greenstone. Pounamu is seen as quintessentially representative of New Zealand and the team enjoy the challenge of creating something that is meaningful for an individual from pounamu. In the past the team have made pounamu carvings of a deer head, a railway coupling hook and a guitar. “These are things that you couldn’t walk into a retail space and buy, as they are unique pieces that are very personal to an individual” says Alex, “We enjoy creating these one-of-a-kind items that hold such personal significance.”

Another area that Sands Carving Studio can help with is custom jewellery. With a qualified jeweller on the team, they can create a range of pounamu jewellery in either silver or gold. Customised wedding rings are popular with the ability to incorporate meaning into the piece with carvings or stone choice. Other jewellery pieces that can be custom-made include pounamu bangles, earrings, rings and necklaces.

Whether you're looking for a family heirloom to be passed down, a meaningful piece to create a special space, or a monument to commemorate a special event, the team at Sands Carving Studio can help.

You can view the range of custom and ready pieces for purchase by visiting their website: https://sandscarvingstudio.com/