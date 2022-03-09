Award winning Waikato Business Broker Rick Johnson of LINK set to develop and assist small-medium enterprises toward successful exits

Buying and selling a business can be a challenging process. Rick Johnson of LINK Business Brokers has proven his knowledge and capabilities countless times in the arena of small to medium business brokering.

LINK Business brokers are globally recognised as one of the best and most trusted in their field. Rick Johnson has been awarded recognition as one of the top 5% LINK brokers worldwide.

Rick’s strengths lie in strategy development, people management, service delivery, business to business relationships and profit execution. He focuses on sales, mergers, acquisitions (going concern and shareholdings) and divestments of businesses in the value range of $500,000 upwards.

“We are engaged by the business owner to value, prepare and market the business for sale and manage the whole process through to settlement” – Rick Johnson

Before joining with LINK, Rick co-owned a manufacturing/export business based in Matamata. As a Waikato local he is returning to focus on the growing opportunities to assist small to medium businesses in the region.

Ricks’ specialty includes connecting the perfect buyer with the perfect seller, and creating valuable, real relationships with everyone involved to make the experience an enjoyable one.

“The whole procedure was effortless for us as Rick gave us step by step, date by date of what was required to make it happen so seamlessly” – Jo & Pete, Clients of LINK

Other services Rick can provide:

Business value appraisals

“We provide value appraisals and succession planning support to assist people who might want to sell the business to a family member or existing shareholder or staff member, etc. and don’t need a business broker to find an external buyer.

Succession planning/exit strategies

“We are engaged by the business owner to value, prepare and market the business for sale and manage the whole process through to settlement.

Buyer’s mandates/strategic acquisitions.

“With a buyers mandate we are engaged by the purchaser to find or target key businesses for acquisition.

To ensure an effortless transition and peace of mind, contact Rick Johnson to enquire about your next business buying and selling endeavour.

