NEW CHAIRPERSON APPOINTED TO TRT BOARD

The Board of Directors of Tidd Ross Todd Limited and TRT (Aust) Pty Ltd (TRT) are pleased to announce the appointment of current Board Member and Independent Director, Mr. Bruce Nixon to the position of TRT Board Chairperson effective from the 1st of March 2022.

This appointment was made due to the planned succession and retirement of the current Chairperson from the TRT Board, Mr. Jerry Rickman. Mr. Rickman has served as Chairperson for over 27 years.

“TRT has reached several key milestones in recent years. With TRT’s founder, Dave Carden (91), retiring from the Board and the new business focus initiated by the Made Possible brand refresh, both in 2021, the time was right to progress this plan”, says Mr. Rickman.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the Carden family over many years, particularly with Dave Carden who is a rare mix of entrepreneur, brilliant engineer, and successful businessman. Dave has always recognised the importance of his team by putting people ahead of profits.”, he concludes.

Mr. Nixon was appointed as an Independent Director to the TRT Board in 2018, bringing with him a wealth of business and governance experience. In addition to his involvement with TRT, Mr. Nixon also serves as an Executive Director of the Power Farming Group and as an independent Director of Spectrum Dairies and Connell Contractors.

“Jerry has made a significant contribution in his long tenure to lead TRT to be in the strong position it is in today. I look forward to the opportunity to help guide TRT into its next phase of growth alongside Directors Bruce and Robert Carden, and Chief Operations Officer Lawrence Baker,” said Mr. Nixon.

TRT will look to appoint a new independent Director in the coming months to replace the role vacated by Mr. Nixon.

- END -

About TRT

TRT - Tidd Ross Todd Limited and TRT (Aust) Pty Ltd is a privately owned, family business, operating more than 55 years (est. 1967) and 23 years in Australia.

Key manufacturing facilities and head office is in Hamilton, New Zealand. TRT’s Australian operations are based in Murarrie, Queensland. TRT operates throughout Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and the South Pacific. There are branches and warehouse facilities in Hamilton, Auckland and Christchurch, NZ.