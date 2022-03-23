Seven Sources Of Sales Intelligence: Workshop

This a workshop with the opportunity for group learning, where we cover the 7 sources of Sales Intelligence model for businesses, to move them from surviving to thriving through the turbulent times of the new economy.

In my 25+years’ experience I have observed that only the top 5% of sales professionals run an optimised sales intelligence methodology, leaving significant opportunity for sales growth in the wider sales community.

The Workshop will be taking participants through the Sales Focused market information networks and how this will impact on their team and company performance going forward.

This is a group learning environment. This workshop covers:

Sources for Intelligence, (7 key pillars)

Exploring the starting point of the intelligence data, combined with its relevance and effect on the business decision making process.

Processing the information

What are the most useful formats for all to see and use, as well as addressing the different filters and impacts these have when processing the information.

Staff training,

Overview the actual sales processes and team culture around those sales process. There is also opportunity for group learning and shared experiences around sales and market intelligence.

Systems Reviews for developing stronger teams and effective members.

Group workshop and experience sharing will lead to the participants being able to build better and more successful growth strategies.

Touch on Strategies and Reviewing processes for ongoing application

The sales strategies and marketing strategy approaches will be explored as well as looking at the overall sales process being implemented by the participants and their teams.

Business Management Processes.

A more detailed insight into the steps in building generic strategies and management process. Please note that this is kept to a higher level initially, as it is a large topic. This will give participants a better working knowledge of the interconnected management systems and how they can relate to the sales environment.

Participant Outcomes

Positioning businesses for growth success, through market insight, be able to focus on the upcoming opportunities, whilst understanding how to develop appropriate strategies.

Sales staff and other executives along with Business Owners can be assured their teams have a good understanding of the impacts and contributions they make to the

Process, why they are carrying out day to day tasks

Impact of the information they obtain and how it is best used.

Clear support and accountability amongst teams

Clarity on the benefit to the business growth machine

Stakeholder ownership through action alignment, contributing to the business in a positive way.

The 1st workshop is due to commence on the 6th April with the other sessions to be held on the 13th April and then concluding on the 20th April 2022.

The cost of this course p/p is $975.00 +GST. If you are in Auckland you can apply to Activate Tamaki Makaurau for full funding assistance to attend this course. Please add the (Ref# 29783) to the application form.

This workshop is an overview and methodology awareness course with generic details and group learning.

There are options to move into a much more detailed and bespoke approach shapes around specific individual needs. This in a much more detailed course built for individual executives and their teams

If you would like to explore further to determine the fit for your organisation, with a no obligation discussion, please feel free to contact me on details below.

Alex Ross

Executive Advisor I Futurist & Growth Advocate

Business Drivers Limited

Ph: +64-21-0483767

Email: alex.ross@bizdrivers.biz