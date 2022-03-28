Healthy Homes NZ Assessment Pricing Update

In a Healthy Home Assessment, their technicians visit the property to complete a full external and internal audit. Once complete, you’ll receive a full report documenting any required work to bring your property up to compliance.

You’ll receive a quote for any work required or you can arrange for the work to be done. Once the work is complete, you can email them proof of the completed works (photos of remedy and invoices) or arrange a re-assessment. If you decide to organise it yourself, once the work is completed an updated Healthy Home Assessment Report and Certificate is automatically produced and will be provided to you directly.

An added bonus – a complementary smoke alarm assessment will be done at the time of inspection to ensure you comply with the Residential Tenancies Act. Healthy Homes NZ make sure your property is compliant now - and stays compliant in the future. Keeping track of working smoke alarms has been a legal requirement for property managers and landlords since 2016. Since 1 December 2020, there is the added requirement to include a current Healthy Homes Compliance Statement with each new or renewed tenancy – adding yet another task to an already extensive list of rental compliance requirements.

The Healthy Homes’ subscription service helps cover these requirements, as well as providing a scheduled service for key elements in a property that require annual maintenance to maintain warranties and effective operation - without you having to think about it.

To make things as simple and cost-effective as possible, the pricing follows a ‘buy more, save more’ structure. Your most expensive ‘main service’ will be billed at full price, and every add-on after that will be charged at a reduced rate. (Please see the new pricing update charge on the website).

With all this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about maintenance services Wellington and property assessment services by visiting the website at https://www.healthyhomesnz.co.nz .