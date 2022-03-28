NZ Blinds' Easy to Use Website the Stress Free Way to Order Blinds

NZ Blinds’ easy to use site allows access to their pricing and sample ordering 24/7, and by going to their ‘How to Order’ page on their website, you can follow the directions on the stress free way to order blinds. As they point out, nothing could be easier or more cost effective than choosing, ordering and fitting blinds from NZ Blinds. You don’t even have to leave your house!

All you need to do is follow their Seven-Point Plan, and you’ll have a new, stylish look for your home, business, bach or sleepout. First of all, find out which type of blind is good for you. Do you need them to cut out the glare? Do you need them to keep in the heat? Do they have to suit a specific style or theme for a room? Do you want to customise your own design? You can check out their gallery and blog for inspiration.

Secondly, you’ll need a metal tape measure, and something to jot down the measurements. First, determine whether you want the blind to hang inside, “recess’ or outside, ‘face’ of the window recess, and then take note of things like window handles or tiles and take their position into account if necessary.

Thirdly, get a quote. The NZ Blinds website allows you to input the measurements, choose your style and colour of blinds and then lets you know how much they will cost. Number four, if you’re still not sure of the fabric, colour or style is not completely right for your room, you can order a free sample. Number five, when you place an order, select ‘Direct Debit’ as your form of payment to generate an order, and confirmation will be sent to you.

Finally, in most instances, blinds are manufactured and dispatched within ten to fifteen working days. Deliveries take one to four days, depending on your location. All blinds are delivered FREE in New Zealand. For your installation, you have two options available: Do it yourself, with NZ Blinds helpful instructions, or they have a deal with Hire a Hubby to help with the final fitting.

So, why not take a moment to find out more about dual roller blinds and aluminium venetian blinds by visiting the website at https://www.nzblinds.co.nz .