How to Take your Outdoor Space From Summer to Winter

As the nights get chillier and darker, some of us may already be shelving the barbecue tools until next summer rolls around. But don’t retire the tongs just yet: with a few easy tweaks and additions, you can transform your outdoor living area into a four-seasons affair. Keep on reading to find out how you can keep enjoying your outdoor space all year round.

Install an outdoor heater

The number one reason that outdoor living spaces are neglected for a good half of the year is due to a lack of good external heating. No one wants to attend an outdoor dinner party in July, so in the absence of the summer sun, you need to bring the big guns in.

This means a quality outdoor patio heater, like Kelray Outdoor Heaters infrared range. Purpose built for New Zealand’s salty air and built with marine-grade stainless steel, Kelray’s ultra-durable outdoor heating solutions have revolutionized the game. They offer the environmental and economic benefits of infrared heating — no emissions and low running costs — whilst being reliable, efficient, and instant. Better still, Kelray’s infrared patio heaters are sleek and stylish and will fit in any outdoor residential space, be it on decks, patios, pergolas or even outdoor louvre systems. Say goodbye to shivering through your outdoor soirees!

Let there be light

Another leading reason why outdoor living spaces are abandoned as soon as winter digs in is due to the lack of light that the shorter days bring. Installing smart lighting for your outdoor space will ensure it is just as appealing as the interior of your home for hanging out in, even after darkness falls.

The range of LED outdoor lighting products on offer these days is extensive, so the fixtures you opt for will depend on the dimensions and style of your particular outdoor space. Wall lights, step lights, hanging lights, and in-ground lights are just a few of the options on the table for illuminating your space. For ambience, fairy lights are an option as well as adding that extra touch of magic, they can also help to emphasise the contours of your home if hung over guttering and posts.

Protect your guests from the elements

Although it rains all year round, the winter rain is especially unpleasant. Protect your quests from the frigid elements by ensuring that your outdoor spaces are properly covered. Wintertime calls for heftier cover solutions than summertime umbrellas, so you might consider investing in a mechanical awning, building a patio roof, or buying a covered gazebo complete with outdoor curtains to defend against the chill. Many of these coverings will also prove useful in the warmer seasons, so you’re killing two birds with one stone.