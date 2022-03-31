Hamilton Accountants Expanding Into Four Fantastic New Locations

HAMILTON

Hamilton accounting firm, Auctus, have recently expanded into a number of cities across New Zealand.

Auctus was founded in 2012 by Stephen and Siobhan Mundy with a desire to challenge people’s thinking about chartered accountants.

Fast forward to 2022 and Auctus’ head office is still in Hamilton, but you will also find branches in Auckland, Tauranga, New Plymouth, and Napier.

Auctus are still chartered accountants, but now have a strategic focus on helping businesses grow and reach their full potential.

Each office has a team of chartered accountants and business advisors. But Auctus’ services don’t stop there. In keeping with modern practices, they have cloud computing specialists, a strategic planning team, business valuation consultants, payroll services, and innovation advisors.

Auctus also provide Virtual Chief Financial Officer (vCFO) so that as you grow, you have the financial management possibilities of larger competitors.

Stephen still likes to challenge perceptions and encourage businesses to think out of the box. He sees Auctus as a business growth catalyst, committed to transforming your business through innovative (and often adventurous) services, processes, and systems.