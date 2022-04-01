ITrade Reveal Amazing New Job Management Software Features

AUCKLAND

iTrade have just released the most recent version of their app, with many improvements coming from customer suggestions.

iTrade is a New Zealand developer of Job Management Software for Tradesman and is arguably the best value tradie app on the market at present. But if you think affordable means cut-down or basic, you’d be mistaken. iTrade take great pride in delivering unbeatable features for an unbeatable price.

iTrade is used by tradesman throughout New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

They have mobile apps for both iOS and Android, as well as their desktop version. Features include:

Quoting and invoicing

Job Scheduling

Automated Timesheets

Materials Management Software

Xero Accounting Software Integration

iTrade have always said, “Our best ideas come from our customers, and we are always listening. We are determined to provide the only tradesman app you'll ever need.”

Here is what makes the new Pro App better than the old App:

Improved security and encryption.

Faster, smoother and a modern look (16x faster to load material and customer databases and refresh your jobs).

Forms completed on this App remain editable when back at the server, so they can be tidied up by admins before sending to your customers (provided they haven't been signed, but even if signed they can be duplicated without the signature then edited).

Job briefs in the "List" view now display the address.

ALL job contacts display on the job with this app, not just contact #1.

Users can return to the dash to view other jobs etc, even while a job is running.

View ALL visits on a job to see who else is with you or when you are next returning.

Workers can now see any "Trainees" assigned to them on jobs.

ON-MY-WAY texts can be enabled in settings.

Supervisors can easily edit any visits on a job, including the date, time, duration and who will be attending.

Auto syncing to server so everything is always up to date (internet connection required).

Fully autonomous when no internet connection is available.

Customisable Dashboard.

Search Jobs functionality added.

Simplified Breaks.

New calendar view which is far more responsive and faster.

Calendar "Month" view.

Much improved MAP view.

Images on jobs now display thumbnails.

Customer list accessible from the menu (editable by supervisors).

Materials list accessible from the menu (editable by supervisors).

We request access to use the devices "Fitness Activity" to disable GPS when device is not moving to save battery.

Only uses GPS while jobs are running for privacy.

Option to add field workers 'time' to their timesheet without needing to add charges on the job (enable this in the App at Menu/Settings).

Trainees now see the jobs they are on and who they are with today (and tomorrow).

Continuous development; It has taken two years to build and refine this app to where it is at today but that is just the beginning. We already have ideas for new features and functions within this App and ongoing development will continue to ensure this app remains at the forefront of the competition.

Other non-app related improvements since our last email:

New Timesheets which are much easier for field workers to use.

Field workers can now "Request Annual Leave" via their timesheet, requests are flagged on their timesheet and can be approved/removed from the STAFF module and a notification is also emailed to the company.

Timesheets record when and who they were submitted by and can now be "Un-submitted" by Admins so that workers can fix their own mistakes.

TASKS are now saved for 7+ years removing the need for the delete option. and only recent tasks display on the calendar to avoid clutter.

Certificates (CoC's etc) module has been rebuilt and simplified. Certificates can be found in several places; -in the relevant customers account, -from the App ordered by who issued them and now all in one place at MORE / Certificates.

UK based gas certificate has been added.

Updated and additional project reports.

That’s a big list of developments and right now there are electricians, plumbers, locksmiths, aircon technicians, and alarm technicians all enjoying the new features.