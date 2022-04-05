TRT Innovation Key to Versatile Solutions for McLeod Cranes

TRT deliver two custom manufactured Crane Support Trailers to Mt Maunganui-based transportation and lifting services, McLeod Cranes. There are two more to be built for McLeod's.

This is the first series of custom-built crane trailers for McLeod Cranes, designed and manufactured by TRT. All trailers are to support their 300-tonne crane, a DEMAG AC300-6 Crane.

The family-run business has been supplying and specialising in crane, transport, and drilling rig logistic services for over 26 years.

Trailer one was custom built by TRT to carry the base plate and first counterweight, forklift, additional timbers, single sheave hook, and TRT Crane Pads. The next three trailers feature TRT's Versa-Lock System. Trailer three is fitted out to carry 12 tonnes of counterweight, spreader beams, auxiliary winch when required to get crane weight down, and fly jib. While trailer four is designed to carry the first set of wing weights.

TRT's Versa-Lock System enables easy reconfiguration of the trailer to carry components for any crane make or model in an optimised configuration. The system also enables the positioning of modules on the crane trailer to be moved in 50mm increments, reducing overall downtime and improving transport efficiency.

McLeod confirms, "The TRT Versa-Lock System is a clever innovation that produces a cost-effective solution for carting counterweight and exchanging trailers. If trailer two was clocking up too many kilometres, we could swap it out easily for the less used trailer."

TRT proudly service and support all of their custom built trailers throughout New Zealand with a massive range of truck and trailer parts from their Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch branches.