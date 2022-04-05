TRT Working Hard to Maintain Continuity of Supply

Like many businesses in New Zealand, TRT have faced covid-related supply chain issues. With many staff in isolation and courier services being disrupted, supply chain logistics has been heavily impacted.

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

In the true Spirit of TRT’s “made possible” culture, staff have risen to the occasion. TRT’s teams have been making daily runs to courier depots to make up for reduced courier schedules to their truck parts warehouses in Auckland, Hamilton, and Christchurch.

TRT’s commitment to solving problems with innovation and ingenuity will see their sales, parts and service team grow this year. Also, in keeping with nationwide labour shortages, TRT have expanded their apprentice programs.

About TRT

TRT's key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture.

TRT has also become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.