TRT Support Staff to reach Full Potential

HAMILTON

TRT like to support and encourage staff to reach their full potential, and completing their trade qualifications is a huge achievement.

Cameron Knapp recently completed his qualification in Mechanical Engineering (General Engineering level 4) and is now one of TRT's Qualified Machinists.

Cameron started with TRT in May 2017. His attention to detail and work quality were quickly recognised. Shortly afterward, he was offered the opportunity to join the machining team and study towards a National Certificate in Engineering. His apprenticeship commenced in June 2018, and he completed it almost 6 months ahead of schedule.

Cameron told his colleagues four years ago, his career ambition was to gain his trade qualification in general engineering, and now he has achieved that.

Congratulations Cameron from everyone at TRT .

