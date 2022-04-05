TRT COO Wins 2022 New Zealand Networker of the Year Award

TRT congratulates COO, Lawrence Baker, who has won the 2022 New Zealand Networker of the Year Award presented by Best Practice Network. This is the second year Lawrence has won the award.

Lawrence is continuing to encourage, empower, and support staff to improve not only their leadership skills but whatever their ambitions are to succeed.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.